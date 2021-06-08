Bickling Financial Services Inc. Purchases 490 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,255 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Comcast by 4,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.52. 383,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,008,824. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $258.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

