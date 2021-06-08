Bickling Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,974 U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,005,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,500 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 2,410.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 473,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000.

Shares of JETS stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.56. 89,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,699,712. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.41.

