Bickling Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $15.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,481.71. 30,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,468.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,319.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

