Bickling Financial Services Inc. Sells 84 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.14. 215,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,418,721. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.61. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $320.03 billion, a PE ratio of -70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

