BiFi Hits One Day Volume of $425,131.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One BiFi coin can now be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BiFi has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. BiFi has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $425,131.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00044034 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00257141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000160 BTC.

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 106,707,177 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

