BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells $177,240.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,409,163.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeff Mengoli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Jeff Mengoli sold 8,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $471,920.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Jeff Mengoli sold 23,790 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $1,433,585.40.

Shares of BIGC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.02. 1,188,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,815. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.