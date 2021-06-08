Binance Coin (BNB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.03 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $338.58 or 0.01051262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $51.95 billion and approximately $4.03 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
