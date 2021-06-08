Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Biogen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $319.50.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $395.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

