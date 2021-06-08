Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Reaches $902.53 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $51.53 or 0.00157350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $902.53 million and approximately $58.99 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.00397647 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015008 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00241154 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004961 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000617 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.