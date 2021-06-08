BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Hits $1.36 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 89.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $25,679.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00004060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,634,262 coins and its circulating supply is 4,422,808 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

