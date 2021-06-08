Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.72. Blackbaud posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $50,310.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,500.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,622 shares of company stock worth $1,330,876. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $271,019,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after purchasing an additional 929,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,222,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 9,715.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 408,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,707,000 after buying an additional 389,785 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLKB traded up $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $74.58. 6,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,569. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,216.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

