Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Holdings Lifted by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 386.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,019,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $39,222,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after purchasing an additional 389,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,984,000 after purchasing an additional 207,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud stock opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,210.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In related news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $201,313.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,876 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

