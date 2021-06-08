BlackRock Inc. Acquires 108,548 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Clean Harbors worth $361,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,044,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44,250 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after buying an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 783,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,648,000 after buying an additional 72,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $46,850,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

CLH stock opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.25. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $855,435.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,699.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $402,474.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,077 shares of company stock worth $2,002,054. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

