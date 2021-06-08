BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.79% of The AZEK worth $376,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in The AZEK by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after buying an additional 1,234,349 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,326 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,572,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,416,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,005,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $753,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.78.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

