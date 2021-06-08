BlackRock Inc. Has $382.05 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,601 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $382,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 388.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 142,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 113,369 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

DLB stock opened at $97.27 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.21 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.77.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

