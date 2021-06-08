BlackRock Inc. Has $393.38 Million Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,429,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Forward Air worth $393,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Forward Air by 26.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 3.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Forward Air by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 32.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $94.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 100.89 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $301,596.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,113.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

