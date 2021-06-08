BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1,356.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,720,756 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $367,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

