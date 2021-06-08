BlackRock Inc. Purchases 633,984 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.36% of Avnet worth $386,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Avnet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Avnet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVT. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

