BlackRock Inc. Sells 21,130 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of J & J Snack Foods worth $373,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $180.09 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,001.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.85.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

