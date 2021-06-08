Blocery (BLY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.64 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, Blocery has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. One Blocery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. Blocery has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $1.64 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00070935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00026148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.00983374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.35 or 0.09486306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050619 BTC.

About Blocery

BLY is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,534,937 coins. The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

