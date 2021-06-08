bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Insider Andrew Obenshain Sells 511 Shares

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Andrew Obenshain sold 511 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $15,713.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,607.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Obenshain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Andrew Obenshain sold 29 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $874.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,190. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $70.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 123.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 205.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after acquiring an additional 877,146 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth approximately $26,381,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,027,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 2,729.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 524,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 506,038 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

