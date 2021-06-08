BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 51,536 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 254.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CYH. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

