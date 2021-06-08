BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 149.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of American Woodmark worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,046,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark stock opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

