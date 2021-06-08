BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $902,000 Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 115.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Primoris Services worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

