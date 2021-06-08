BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $927,000 Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after acquiring an additional 500,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,343,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shake Shack by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,864,000 after acquiring an additional 69,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $29,946,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack stock opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

