BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 1,322 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in MSA Safety by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,713,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 69,333 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety stock opened at $167.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $102.15 and a 1-year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $568,279.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.