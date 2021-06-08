BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 444 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WING shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

