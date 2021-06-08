BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 121,553 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 497,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 121,553 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in VEON were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of VEON by 11.6% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 74,053,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VEON by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819,575 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of VEON by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,621,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,674 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of VEON by 5.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,078,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 243,005 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of VEON by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,273,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 98,472 shares during the period. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VEON alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. VEON Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON).

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.