BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €57.82 ($68.02). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €57.11 ($67.19), with a volume of 2,409,136 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €57.45 ($67.58).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

