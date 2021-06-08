BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $197.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $198.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.26. The firm has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

