BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,984 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $111.60. 158,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,232,158. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $118.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

