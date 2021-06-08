BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 129,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 88,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 288,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.14. 160,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,199. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

