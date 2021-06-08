Bollard Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Bollard Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 41.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Repligen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $1,523,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.38, for a total value of $1,732,838.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,064,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,039 shares of company stock worth $7,752,809 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $183.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.71. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

