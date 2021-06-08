BOScoin 1-Day Volume Tops $8,209.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 50.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $387,508.28 and approximately $8,209.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded down 63.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000717 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

