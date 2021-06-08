Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.14.

