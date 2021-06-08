Boston Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 141,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after buying an additional 56,729 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 50,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 61,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21,186.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.