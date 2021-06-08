Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.03. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $67.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.