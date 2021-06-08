Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $216.90 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $586.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.23.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.