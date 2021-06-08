Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Waste Management by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,840,000 after buying an additional 1,629,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,375,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,469,000 after acquiring an additional 523,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $139.57 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $144.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

