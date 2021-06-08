Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,503 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $133.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.78. The company has a market capitalization of $211.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.44 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

