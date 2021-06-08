Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $123.15 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $123.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 48,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 70,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

