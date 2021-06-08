BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.170-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.52 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-0.760 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BOX. DA Davidson cut their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.11. 197,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,625. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -125.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67. BOX has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.