Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$248.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE:BYD traded up C$0.39 on Tuesday, hitting C$212.43. 4,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,787. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$184.84 and a 1-year high of C$245.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$219.43.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

