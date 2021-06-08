Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given a C$250.00 Price Target by Laurentian Analysts

Laurentian set a C$250.00 price objective on Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BYD. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. ATB Capital lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$248.92.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD stock opened at C$212.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$219.43. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$184.84 and a 1-year high of C$245.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.99.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.