Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.640-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brady also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.580-2.680 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BRC stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.62. 223,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. Brady has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

