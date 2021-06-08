Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

BDN stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $14.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.