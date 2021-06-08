Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Stake Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,990 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness bought 4,105 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $490.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 24.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

