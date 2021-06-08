Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.38% of Brighthouse Financial worth $397,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

