Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,100 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30,727.9% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,484 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.