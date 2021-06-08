Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Raised to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $636,800. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,479,000 after buying an additional 3,497,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 935,179 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after buying an additional 2,937,861 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.